14,025 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VXUS opened at $78.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.