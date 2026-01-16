Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.08 and last traded at $153.57, with a volume of 140663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Houghton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -328.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $493.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -414.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Houghton

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.