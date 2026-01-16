First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,452 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 762 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ARVR opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:ARVR Free Report ) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 29.63% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.