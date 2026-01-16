First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,452 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 762 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.2%
NASDAQ:ARVR opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
