ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 33.8% in December

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,193 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 21,424 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 80,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $205,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BANX stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 817.0%.

ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed?income and multi?asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.

Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.

