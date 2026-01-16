Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $955,000 Stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 1,695.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 488.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.56 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility. HYDB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

