Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $219.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.33 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Articles

