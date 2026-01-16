Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $438.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

