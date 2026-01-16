Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 14,915 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,434,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 43.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,287,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 691,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,963,000 after buying an additional 507,067 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,908,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after buying an additional 441,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $41.78 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

