Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,106 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.74.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

In related news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $772,879.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,190.20. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 298,895 shares of company stock worth $67,111,541 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $264.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

