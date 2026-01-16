Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,109,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of Conagra Brands worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 376,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -636.36%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.