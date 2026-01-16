Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,614,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,830,000 after buying an additional 1,692,243 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,163,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,873,000 after buying an additional 4,089,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,564,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,222,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

