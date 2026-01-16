Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 17,295 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRM. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 599,972 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 57.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,417,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 518,875 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 485.2% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 354.8% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 418,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 326,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $315.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $2,847,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

Further Reading

