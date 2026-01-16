Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.9%

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.