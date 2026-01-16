Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 138,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE JNJ opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

