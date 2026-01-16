The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $47,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.26%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

