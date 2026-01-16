Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 316,409 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $40,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 154.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 521,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 179,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $95,756.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $935,072.88. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $78,358.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,533 shares in the company, valued at $907,488.93. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $11.87 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $8.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jones Trading cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

