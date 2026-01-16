Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 548.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,373.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.