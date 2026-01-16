Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5,719.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 444.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,728 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,603 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 982.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,692,000 after purchasing an additional 804,285 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.77.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4%

WM stock opened at $219.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

