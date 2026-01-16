C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $41,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $175.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $386,964.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,631.78. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,540 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,951. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

