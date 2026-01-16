Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $43,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,083,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $3,371,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,639,161.66. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,635,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.44%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

