Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 118,533 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,533 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Healthpeak Properties worth $44,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE DOC opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -350.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The business had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Articles

