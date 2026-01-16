Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

INVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovex International from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO Adam Anderson sold 13,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $331,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,550. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Reddout sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,900. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVX. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Innovex International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,054,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 504,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,434,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 837,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innovex International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after buying an additional 230,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovex International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 45,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Innovex International by 65.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 640,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 254,356 shares during the period.

NYSE:INVX opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Innovex International has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million.

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

