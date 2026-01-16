Insider Selling: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $132,500.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janet Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $508.19 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

