Head-To-Head Survey: Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining -10.83% 3.72% 2.55% Triple Flag Precious Metals 59.43% 9.56% 9.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

82.9% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jaguar Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Triple Flag Precious Metals 1 4 6 1 2.58

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.66%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $158.63 million 3.27 -$1.29 million ($0.19) -32.05 Triple Flag Precious Metals $268.99 million 27.98 -$23.08 million $1.01 36.07

Jaguar Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triple Flag Precious Metals. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple Flag Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Jaguar Mining on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure to gold, silver, nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds a royalty interest in the Beta Hunt mine located in Pert, Wester Australia; the Camino Rojo gold and silver mine located in Mexico; the El Mochito polymetallic mine located in north-western Honduras; and La Colorada polymetallic mine located in Mexico. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.