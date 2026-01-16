State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 110.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 88.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 39.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.36.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

Featured Stories

