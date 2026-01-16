Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 940.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $45.44 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 29.63%.The firm had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $51.00 target price on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.95.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at $51,790,879.40. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,065. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

