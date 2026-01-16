SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,039 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 607,661 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 547.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 111.9% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $246,938.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,095.92. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,538,550. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,854 shares of company stock worth $7,915,138. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Key Headlines Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE HAL opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.78. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

