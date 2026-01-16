SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 568.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $137,289,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,072,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,224,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $20,390,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.2% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,921,000 after purchasing an additional 231,159 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $841.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.04 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,127,566. This represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

