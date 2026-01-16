Immunome, Inc. $IMNM Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 3,513.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Immunome by 121.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 target price on Immunome in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Immunome from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other Immunome news, insider Philip Tsai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $887,217. The trade was a 30.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 665,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,070,122.10. This represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 68,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Up 10.1%

Immunome stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Further Reading

