SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1,044.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 685.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,520,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $169.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.77 and a 12 month high of $170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $904.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $396,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,058,177.30. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,482.20. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $6,481,395. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

