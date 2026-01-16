SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.49 Million in CMB.TECH nv $CMBT

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 158,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMB.TECH in the second quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMB.TECH by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMB.TECH by 3,978.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CMB.TECH by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMB.TECH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CMB.TECH Price Performance

Shares of CMBT stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. CMB.TECH nv has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.37 million. CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 12.64%.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. CMB.TECH’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

CMB.TECH Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

