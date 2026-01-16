Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $20.23 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 29.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 5,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.96.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $341,860.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,738.02. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total value of $374,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,882. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,571 shares of company stock valued at $25,137,541. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $620.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Big tech energy partnerships reduce a major execution risk for Meta's planned AI/data center buildout by securing long term baseload power and prepayment support — lowers power/capex uncertainty for Meta Compute.

Additional nuclear supply/partner signals (Terrapower reports) similarly bolster Meta's ability to scale tens/hundreds of gigawatts for AI compute — a strategic enabler for long term AI ambitions.

Wikimedia signed deals giving major AI developers access to Wikipedia content (Meta is a partner) — improves training data access and reduces a content quality/permission risk for LLM work.

Some analysts remain bullish and have reaffirmed/raised targets (e.g., Rosenblatt), supporting upside expectations if Meta's AI investments translate into ad or device monetization.

Meta Compute — Zuckerberg's large new data center initiative — clarifies strategy (control over AI compute) but implies materially higher capex and longer payback; investors will watch execution and FCF impact.

Upcoming quarterly results (Q4 & full year 2025) are set for Jan. 28 — a near term catalyst that could confirm ad momentum or quantify 2026 capex guidance.

Reality Labs cuts (~1,500 jobs, ~10% of the division) signal a pullback from metaverse projects; saves costs but raises execution and product risk for VR/metaverse roadmaps and could weigh on sentiment.

Some analysts trimmed targets and issued pessimistic forecasts citing very large 2026 capex and falling free cash flow — creating pressure and increased volatility ahead of results.

Insider selling by COO Javier Oliván (recent small, repeated sales disclosed) can amplify short term selling narratives even if transactions are routine.

Ongoing regulatory/legal matters (e.g., WhatsApp appeals, global scrutiny) remain background risks that could add costs or limit product rollouts in key markets.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

