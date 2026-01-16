SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 317,230 Under Armour, Inc. $UA

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 317,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after acquiring an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,463,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 380.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.73. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 13,182,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 41,958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,829,685.76. This trade represents a 45.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,864,433 shares of company stock worth $138,511,963. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

