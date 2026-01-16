SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,695 Shares of Wingstop Inc. $WING

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 287.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 623.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.64.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.93. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

