SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 127.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knife River by 27.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 685,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,782 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Knife River by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. Knife River Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Knife River from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

