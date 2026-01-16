SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 38.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $3,254,262.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,677,821.88. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,446.30. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 943,266 shares of company stock worth $91,118,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.32. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nuvalent from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Recommended Stories

