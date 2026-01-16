TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 2647818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,041,000 after buying an additional 7,038,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $151,413,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,802,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,399 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

