SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,755 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,840.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 97 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of CW stock opened at $659.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $662.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,800. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513 shares of company stock worth $302,586. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Citigroup increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $587.00 to $584.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

