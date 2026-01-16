Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Expands By 156.0%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,111 shares, an increase of 156.0% from the December 15th total of 10,198 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 163,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $56.64 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS: HKXCY) is one of Asia’s leading financial infrastructure providers, operating the primary securities and derivatives markets in Hong Kong. The company owns and manages the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company, offering a comprehensive range of trading, clearing, settlement and depository services. Through its trading platforms, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing facilitates the issuance and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, bonds and derivatives, catering to both institutional and retail investors.

In addition to its core securities and derivatives operations, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing provides market data, indices and technology solutions designed to enhance transparency and risk management.

