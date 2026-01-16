Short Interest in Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Declines By 51.2%

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,578 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 9,375 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ISMAY opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

