THG (LON:THG) Trading Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.64 and last traded at GBX 43.64. Approximately 24,329,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 6,175,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.92.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of THG from GBX 43 to GBX 55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.
In other news, insider Matthew Moulding bought 209,086,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 per share, with a total value of £66,907,648. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities.
THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.
