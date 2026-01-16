SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 19,790 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $EMBJ

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Free Report) by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMBJ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 22.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,172,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 217,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,046,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,373,000 after buying an additional 110,836 shares during the period. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMBJ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

NYSE:EMBJ opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

