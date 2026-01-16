SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in V.F. Corporation $VFC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after buying an additional 808,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 586,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KGI Securities set a $14.50 price target on shares of V.F. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

V.F. Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VFC stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. V.F. Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Further Reading

