MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.27 and last traded at GBX 8.74. 454,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,397,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

MobilityOne Trading Down 10.0%

The firm has a market cap of £8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.55.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

