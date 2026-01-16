Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Down 18.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,091,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 2,439,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Here are the key news stories impacting Scandium Canada this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company confirms there is no undisclosed material information, reducing the likelihood that the trading spike was driven by insider news. Scandium Canada Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information
- Neutral Sentiment: CIRO lifted the trading halt and trading resumed, which restores normal market access but can leave residual volatility as sellers and buyers re?price the stock. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption – SCD
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and aggregators reported the company’s statement that no undisclosed news prompted the earlier surge, reiterating the management position but not providing new fundamentals to support a sustained rally. Scandium Canada Says No Undisclosed News Behind Share Trading Surge
- Negative Sentiment: The CIRO trading halt itself signals regulator concern over unusual trading activity and typically increases short?term uncertainty and selling pressure when trading resumes. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – SCD
- Negative Sentiment: A Globe and Mail piece highlights the high operational and market risks for companies developing scandium projects, a reminder that sector fundamentals and financing/execution risks remain elevated for small-cap explorers like SCD. That wider risk narrative can weigh on investor appetite. Several Canadian stocks have projects involving this rare earth metal. Here’s why risks are high
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.65 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.33.
Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.
