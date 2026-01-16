4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Down 50.1% in December

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,554 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 3,113 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

4imprint Group Price Performance

4imprint Group stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc is a leading international supplier of promotional products and branded merchandise. The company operates a direct?marketing model through a network of e-commerce platforms, offering a broad portfolio of customizable items including apparel, drinkware, writing instruments, bags, office supplies and tech accessories. 4imprint Group focuses on end-to-end service, managing product selection, design consultation, printing and distribution to corporate, non-profit and small business customers.

Originally established in 1985, 4imprint Group has expanded its geographical footprint across North America and Europe.

