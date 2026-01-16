Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Trading Up 100% – Here’s Why

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 671,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 182,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Pioneering Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

About Pioneering Technology

(Get Free Report)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor. The company also provides accessories comprising SmartBurner polish, standard ring replacement set, and low profile ring replacement set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.