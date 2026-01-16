Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Down 19.5% – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) was down 19.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 941.50 and last traded at GBX 941.50. Approximately 3,357,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,072,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,140.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

In other news, insider Daniel Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £46,520. Also, insider Luisa Wright sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,121, for a total transaction of £25,300.97. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,160 and sold 61,854 shares valued at $70,913,541. Corporate insiders own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

