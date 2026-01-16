CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Should You Buy?

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.70 and last traded at GBX 74. 3,116,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 605,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.

Key CAB Payments News

Here are the key news stories impacting CAB Payments this week:

Get CAB Payments alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Management issued a trading update saying CAB Payments expects strong FY25 results that will be above market forecasts, which likely boosted investor confidence and is the primary driver of the stock’s uptick. This guidance improvement can support a re-rating, potential analyst upgrades, and reduced downside risk for the shares. Cab Payments expects strong FY25 results above market forecasts

Management issued a trading update saying CAB Payments expects strong FY25 results that will be above market forecasts, which likely boosted investor confidence and is the primary driver of the stock’s uptick. This guidance improvement can support a re-rating, potential analyst upgrades, and reduced downside risk for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and valuation context: volume spiked well above average (today’s ~3.12M vs avg ~605k), the stock is trading near its 52-week high, and technicals show it above both the 50-day (GBX 58.25) and 200-day (GBX 53.16) SMAs. Market cap is ~£188m with a P/E ~25.5 — greater liquidity and proximity to the high can magnify moves but also means less margin for disappointment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAB Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.

CAB Payments Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.31 million and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAB Payments

In other news, insider Kushagra (‘Kush’) Saxena bought 97,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.11. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.