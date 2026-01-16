Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.43 and last traded at GBX 8.43. 2,544,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,292,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.82. The company has a market capitalization of £71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31 and a beta of -0.41.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.